Port Saint Lucie, FL

City of Port St. Lucie is auctioning off six properties

 7 days ago
Bidding on the six parcels will close on Nov. 5. Photos from COPSL

Now through Nov. 5, the city of Port St. Lucie is conducting an online public auction of six city-owned residential lots ranging in size from .34 acres to .41 acres.

“On a regular basis, the city reviews its inventory of real estate property to determine what land is in excess of its foreseeable needs,” explained Assistant City Manager David Graham. “Land that is no longer needed for public purposes is declared surplus and then made available for sale.”

The public has the opportunity to place bids on the residentially-zoned lots available through the city’s online auction. All interested bidders are required to register for the online auction and pay any applicable servicing charge.

Bids must be placed before 3 p.m. on Nov. 5. Participants are encouraged to thoroughly read the terms of the bid, such as payment methods and item descriptions, along with the terms and conditions.

Properties sold during the auction will be sold as is and all successful bidders will receive a notification email shortly after the bids end on Nov. 5. Payment then must be received within five business days. Payments are collected by PayMac Inc., the city’s third-party payment processing company, through wire transfer or credit card only. Cash, checks, and money orders will not be accepted.

It is the winners’ responsibility to contact the city to execute the contract documents within 48 hours of winning the auction. The closings are expected to take place within 60 calendar days after the close of the auction.

To participate:

• Register online by clicking here .

• View auctions here .

• Bid by entering the amount you want to bid on the item and click the “submit” button.

• Read payment methods, item descriptions, and Terms and Conditions carefully.

• Shortly after bidding ends, the winner will receive an email notifying them they have won.


Shannon Martin sworn in as Port St. Lucie Mayor

With her family at her side, Shannon Martin takes the oath of office as mayor of Port St. Lucie. Still image from meeting video. Shannon Martin was sworn in as mayor of Port St. Lucie at a special meeting Monday night, after being elected last Tuesday by a wide margin in a special election to fill the seat left empty when Gregory Oravec resigned on July 1.
Port St. Lucie to create Solid Waste Advisory Task Force

The nine-member task force would be asked to recommend changes to the solid waste collection services in the city. Photo by COPSL. Port St. Lucie City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the creation of a Solid Waste Advisory Task Force to provide community and business input as the city tries to navigate through many months of problems with trash pick-up service in the city.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Sept. 24 in Port St. Lucie

The free vaccine clinic is open from 2-6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity. Photo by Getty Images. The City of Port St. Lucie, in a public/private partnership between the city and Dr. Mark Pamer, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, Sept. 24, from 2-6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, located at 1151 SW Del Rio Blvd., in Port St. Lucie.
