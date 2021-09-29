City of Port St. Lucie is auctioning off six properties

Bidding on the six parcels will close on Nov. 5. Photos from COPSL

Now through Nov. 5, the city of Port St. Lucie is conducting an online public auction of six city-owned residential lots ranging in size from .34 acres to .41 acres.

“On a regular basis, the city reviews its inventory of real estate property to determine what land is in excess of its foreseeable needs,” explained Assistant City Manager David Graham. “Land that is no longer needed for public purposes is declared surplus and then made available for sale.”

The public has the opportunity to place bids on the residentially-zoned lots available through the city’s online auction. All interested bidders are required to register for the online auction and pay any applicable servicing charge.

Bids must be placed before 3 p.m. on Nov. 5. Participants are encouraged to thoroughly read the terms of the bid, such as payment methods and item descriptions, along with the terms and conditions.

Properties sold during the auction will be sold as is and all successful bidders will receive a notification email shortly after the bids end on Nov. 5. Payment then must be received within five business days. Payments are collected by PayMac Inc., the city’s third-party payment processing company, through wire transfer or credit card only. Cash, checks, and money orders will not be accepted.

It is the winners’ responsibility to contact the city to execute the contract documents within 48 hours of winning the auction. The closings are expected to take place within 60 calendar days after the close of the auction.

To participate:

• Register online by clicking here .

• View auctions here .

• Bid by entering the amount you want to bid on the item and click the “submit” button.

• Read payment methods, item descriptions, and Terms and Conditions carefully.

• Shortly after bidding ends, the winner will receive an email notifying them they have won.