Jayson Tatum Could Steal NBA Scoring Title From Steph Curry

Pull up betting odds for the MVP of the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, and you’ll find many of the usual suspects: young stud Luka Doncic is the betting favorite for the second year in a row on Fanduel, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel embiid, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, three of whom have won the award before. But scroll all the way down to the thirteenth-best odds at +2900, and you’ll find an intriguing name that could force his way up the ladder: Jayson Tatum, a two-time All-Star for the 25/21 who, at just 23, has already bloomed into one of the more dynamic scoring wings in the NBA. If he follows his current trajectory, there’s no reason he can’t lift his Celtics to one of the best records in the East and win some lucky betters quite a bit of cash.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO