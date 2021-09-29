CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jayson Tatum Could Steal NBA Scoring Title From Steph Curry

By Donnavan Smoot
 7 days ago

There’s a lot of questions surrounding the Celtics this season, but one thing that I know is that Jayson Tatum is going to get buckets. A lot of them. I might go as far to say he might get the most buckets of anyone in the league. Tatum is +1400...

NESN

Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank On SI’s Top 100 Players List

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are getting the respect Boston Celtics fans know they deserve. Sports Illustrated on Wednesday published part of its annual Top 100 players list, and the young duo were considered to be among the 30 best players in the league.
CelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look to become better playmakers next season

It’s a superstar league. Maybe more than any other sport, basketball — and specifically NBA basketball — that maxim is true. Having a top-10 player is practically a prerequisite to make a deep playoff run these days. But if there’s a second half to that saying, it’s that superstars also need great role players around them.
chatsports.com

Video: What is Jayson Tatum's ceiling this season?

Last week we asked on Twitter whether people thought Jayson Tatum could make the leap this upcoming season into the MVP candidates conversation. The folks at ESPN's The Jump (Rest in Peace) asked and gave their opinions on a similar question. Have a watch above. Speaking of MVP’s, anyone think...
ClutchPoints

Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum a sleeper MVP candidate?

Pull up betting odds for the MVP of the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, and you’ll find many of the usual suspects: young stud Luka Doncic is the betting favorite for the second year in a row on Fanduel, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel embiid, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, three of whom have won the award before. But scroll all the way down to the thirteenth-best odds at +2900, and you’ll find an intriguing name that could force his way up the ladder: Jayson Tatum, a two-time All-Star for the 25/21 who, at just 23, has already bloomed into one of the more dynamic scoring wings in the NBA. If he follows his current trajectory, there’s no reason he can’t lift his Celtics to one of the best records in the East and win some lucky betters quite a bit of cash.
Bleacher Report

Celtics Media Day 2021: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Top Interviews, Videos

The Boston Celtics had a disappointing 2020-21 season. The team went just 36-36 and lost in five games to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. But major changes came this offseason. Former head coach Brad Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as the president of basketball...
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Why Jayson Tatum will become a superstar this season

Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum, Boston, Ime Udoka, sports season, National Basketball Association, Kemba Walker, Brad Stevens. Jayson Tatum is the franchise cornerstone the Boston Celtics have been looking for since their Big-3 era back in the mid-aughts to the early 2010s. The 2x All-Star has taken on a bigger role...
celticslife.com

Video: Jalen & Jacoby discuss whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are a redundant duo

Jalen Rose has never been a fan of Boston. He grew up rooting for the Bad Boy Pistons. And he has his facts messed up here. It was the lottery pick that Boston traded with Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie Irving that really hurt. Add a Shae Gilgeous-Alexander to the Jay's and your young new Big 3 is complete. Plus he doesn't mention Hayward's horrific injury and departure nor Terry Rozier's.
