Martin County, FL

Martin County commissioners approve rezone for The Preserve at Park Trace

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEug0_0cC8DeRr00

Plans call for the construction of 114 single family residences on 97 acres south of SE Cove Road in Stuart. Photo provided

Martin County commissioners on Tuesday approved a request to rezone 97 acres on the south side of SE Cove Road near SE Willoughby Boulevard in Stuart to Planned Unit Development, paving the way for development of The Preserve at Park Trace – a 114-lot single family subdivision.

The measure included approval of a final master site plan for the project, which clusters development of the homes up to 1.2 units per acre, while providing for 84% of the site – 62 of the 97 acres – to remain as open space in a proposed Preserve Area Management Plan.

The development will be accessed solely by SE Cove Road, which will require developers D.R. Horton of Coconut Creek, FL, to mitigate wetlands impacts elsewhere since there is no other upland areas here access can be provided.

Water and sewer service will be provided by Martin County Utilities. A sidewalk along SE Cove Road will be extended by 3,000 feet to join sidewalks at the neighboring Cove Royale development. A six-foot privacy fence will be erected along the eastern boundary of the site.

Buildout is expected by 2025.

The site includes substantial infestation of non-native Melaleuca and Brazilian pepper trees, which will be removed, said Sean McCarthy, the county’s environmental planner.

The access road will be constructed on a retaining wall to minimize negative impact on the upland and wetlands, said Morris Crady, Senior Vice President of Lucido and Associates, the applicant representing D.R. Horton. The uplands and wetlands in the rest of the areas to be preserved are in better shape, but will also be cleaned up and maintained and eventually turned over to the homeowners association for maintenance going forward, Crady said.

Plans also call for expanding the buffer between the development and the adjacent Atlantic Ridge Preserve State Park land, he said.

Marybeth Manning, who owns property on Cove Road adjacent to the entry way, expressed concerns that making left turn out of her driveway will become difficult after a turning lane is added at the intersection for the development. Developers agreed to work with her on a solution, which might include a gated road that would provide access from Manning’s property to the development entry road so they can make left turns at the signal-lighted intersection.

Commissioners approved the zoning request and master site plan 5-0.


Port Saint Lucie, FL
