Katie Nolan, who has been nominated for three Emmy Awards and won one, announced Wednesday that she no longer works for ESPN after joining the network in 2017. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO