'The T Is Safe': Gov. Baker Defends MBTA After String Of Dangerous Problems

BOSTON (CBS) – Former MBTA trolley operator Owen Turner, charged in the Green Line crash over the summer, faced a judge Wednesday. Turner, 50, was charged with two counts of gross negligence in connection with the July 30 crash. One of those charges is a felony. He was arraigned on Wednesday and allowed to leave the courthouse under the condition he only drive during the day for family business. Owen Turner is arraigned on October 6, 2021. (WBZ-TV) More than two dozen passengers and MBTA workers were hurt in the crash. Transit Police said Turner initially told officers he had no memory of the crash. The next day, he told police he may have fallen asleep. Investigators said Turner put the trolley into full-power position and was going three times the speed limit when the train crashed into another trolley. Prosecutors said in court surveillance video showed Turner’s trolley striking the lead trolley at a high rate of speed, and also shows that he did not maintain a proper distance between himself and the trolley in front of him prior to the crash. Turner, who was suspended without pay following the crash, is due back in court December 8.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO