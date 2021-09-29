CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The T Is Safe': Gov. Baker Defends MBTA After String Of Dangerous Problems

Cover picture for the articleThe trains are back up and running in South Boston after a derailment Tuesday prompted the Broadway MBTA station to shut down. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Baker insists MBTA is safe despite slew of recent problems

BOSTON (WHDH) – Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday insisted that the MBTA is safe for public use despite a slew of recent incidents, including a Red Line train derailment on Tuesday that caused headaches for infuriated commuters who were forced to deal with lengthy delays. One day after a Red...
Boston

After recent MBTA accidents, some advocates are losing patience with Charlie Baker and state lawmakers

"I just don't know what the delay is." It’s been over three months since the MBTA had a dedicated oversight board meet. In that time, the T has seen a Green Line trolley crash that injured 25 people, a Boston University professor fall to his death through a closed staircase across from the JFK/UMass station, a Back Bay escalator malfunction that sent nine to the hospital, and a slow-speed Red Line derailment that disrupted downtown service throughout the day Tuesday.
9 Hurt At Back Bay MBTA Station After Escalator Malfunction

BOSTON (CBS) — An escalator at the Back Bay MBTA station remained closed Monday, a day after nine people were hurt when it malfunctioned. Witnesses told WBZ-TV the escalator reversed direction around 6 p.m. Sunday, causing people to fall. They also saw several people injured on the ground below. “The...
Boston Globe

Oversight of potential safety risks at MBTA stations under question after BU professor dies in fall from staircase

Outside the MBTA’s Fenway Station, an aging three-story staircase rusts under a corrugated metal awning. In Alewife, it’s a deteriorating pedestrian bridge. At the Red Line’s Milton stop, stairs have sprouted cracks that expose rebar underneath, while years-old signs perpetually declare the steps closed. The stations have more than just...
9 injured after escalator ‘turned into a slide’ at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people were injured after what witnesses described as an escalator breakdown at the MBTA Back Bay station Sunday, sending passengers tumbling to the floor. Eli Smith said he was waiting for an Amtrak train around 6 p.m. when he heard screaming and crying from the escalator...
MBTA escalator last inspected in July, T says

BOSTON — The escalator that malfunctioned Sunday at the Back Bay MBTA station was inspected in July, according to a T spokesperson, and has been checked for what's known as "basic operation" once a month — the last check was 19 days before something went drastically wrong. "The top, top...
Former Trolley Operator Owen Turner Arraigned For July Green Line Crash

BOSTON (CBS) – Former MBTA trolley operator Owen Turner, charged in the Green Line crash over the summer, faced a judge Wednesday. Turner, 50, was charged with two counts of gross negligence in connection with the July 30 crash. One of those charges is a felony. He was arraigned on Wednesday and allowed to leave the courthouse under the condition he only drive during the day for family business. Owen Turner is arraigned on October 6, 2021. (WBZ-TV) More than two dozen passengers and MBTA workers were hurt in the crash. Transit Police said Turner initially told officers he had no memory of the crash. The next day, he told police he may have fallen asleep. Investigators said Turner put the trolley into full-power position and was going three times the speed limit when the train crashed into another trolley. Prosecutors said in court surveillance video showed Turner’s trolley striking the lead trolley at a high rate of speed, and also shows that he did not maintain a proper distance between himself and the trolley in front of him prior to the crash. Turner, who was suspended without pay following the crash, is due back in court December 8.
