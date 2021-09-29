CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodom Unveil ‘M-16′ 20th Anniversary Box Set Reissue

By Joe DiVita
 8 days ago
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their conceptual M-16 album, German thrash gods Sodom have just announced a special reissue available in three formats, including a 4LP box set. The record, which came two years after the return-to-form Code Red, carries a strong anti-war sentiment with a special focus on...

#Reissue#M 16
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

