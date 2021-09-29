Sodom Unveil ‘M-16′ 20th Anniversary Box Set Reissue

Geffen Records and Universal Music Enterprises are celebrating 30 years of Nirvana‘s groundbreaking album Nevermind with a deluxe reissue. The 1991 record’s 30th Anniversary Edition will be remastered to a high-resolution quality of 192kHz 24-bit from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes and will be offered in several options, such as a 2xCD set, 1xLP set and a deluxe digital download. There’s also the super deluxe edition which arrives as a 5xCD or 8xLP offering that features four live shows: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (November 25th, 1991), Live in Del Mar, California (December 28th, 1991), Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (February 1st, 1992) and Live in Tokyo, Japan (February 19th, 1992). Both sets also include a Blu-ray of the band’s Netherlands show with newly remastered audio and HD video, with the vinyl option arriving with a seven-inch that includes “Endless, Nameless” and “Even In His Youth”/”Aneurysm.”

