CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, MI

Berrien Health Department Rescinds School Mask Order

wirx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berrien County Health Department has rescinded the mask order for schools. It tells us the following:. The Berrien County Health Department is being forced to rescind the Sept. 1 public health order requiring the use of face masks by individuals in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 indoor educational settings – or face loss of nearly $1.5 million in budget.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Giving Some Workers, Students Extra Days To Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is giving some workers and students a few extra days to meet the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The announcement was made during the city’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. Students and faculty at universities, as well as staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities must get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by next Friday, Oct. 15. All other healthcare workers, such as home health aides, now have until Friday, Oct. 20 to get one dose. “My hope is that this additional time will help to get all of these workers over the last hurdles to accepting vaccination,” Dr. Bettigole said. “As always, if a business or an institution wants to be more strict, they can be.” The previous deadline required people to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by next Friday, Oct. 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 471 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 471 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 395 are confirmed cases and 76 are probable cases. The seven new deaths happened from Sept. 12 to Oct. 1. Two deaths were in the 50-64 age group while five were 65 or older. There have been 8,286 total hospitalizations and 123,164 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,197. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
County
Berrien County, MI
Berrien County, MI
Health
Berrien County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
Berrien County, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
wirx.com

Michigan Passes 10 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced more than 10 million primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Michiganders so far. The state has also administered more than 207,000 third doses to those who are eligible for boosters. So far, 68.3% of Michiganders age 16 years or older have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three vaccines, bringing the state close to its goal of 70% vaccination rate. The governor said Wednesday she thanks those who have done their part and urges those who aren’t vaccinated to do so. From January to July of this year, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98% of COVID cases, 95% of hospitalizations, and 96% of deaths. The vaccine most administered in Michigan has been Pfizer, with more than 5,967,000 doses. It’s followed by Moderna at 3.9 million doses. Closing out the list is Johnson & Johnson with 352,000 doses given in the state. You can find out more at Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#The Mask#Face Masks#Senate#House#Bchd
Denver Post

Polis orders faster discipline for unvaccinated workers, more data on COVID-19 in schools, and ends pandemic tenant protections

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order on Sunday, streamlining discipline or firing of state employees who don’t comply with vaccine requirements. He also ended the last remaining executive order offering renters partial protection from eviction, and directed state agencies to share more data about K-12 student exposure to COVID-19.
DENVER, CO
WTAJ

4,019 new COVID-19 cases reported, 69.1% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 69.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,019 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing state totals to 1,453,387 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 80 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX59

1,822 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,822 positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with no additional COVID-19 deaths. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.5% with a rate of 17.9% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.9% of samples tested this month, according […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
bizjournals

Health Department issues enforcement order to Neville Chemical

On Sept. 2, a strong, mysterious odor descended upon the City of Pittsburgh, McKees Rocks and other surrounding areas. And on Tuesday, the Allegheny County Health Department has issued an enforcement order to Neville Chemical Co. for violating emissions limits set forth in its Title V permit. “As the department...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Montana Free Press

Staff scientists say health dept. used ‘misleading and false’ claims to justify school mask order

HELENA — In an internal letter delivered last month, scientific staff at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services criticized the evidence used by health department Director Adam Meier and Gov. Greg Gianforte to justify an August emergency rule discouraging school mask mandates, saying some claims made by the rule were “misleading and false.”
EDUCATION
wirx.com

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department Planning Flu Vaccine Clinics

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is planning flu vaccine clinics to be held at multiple locations across the two counties this month. The department says getting vaccinated against the flu reduces the spread of the illness, which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. It urges everyone to get a flu shot to keep themselves healthy and to prevent spreading the illness to loved ones or co-workers. The flu shot clinics will be held at health department offices in Lawrence and Dowagiac, and also at the Covert Fire Department, Southwestern Michigan College, Marcellus High School, and the Antwerp Township Hall. They’ll take place starting this week through October 26, and we have the schedule below. Flu vaccinations are covered by most insurance plans and those who go are asked to bring their insurance cards. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the flu shot clinics.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WOWK 13 News

Ohio’s health director encourages those pregnant to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s health director spoke out Monday for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, spoke a week after the CDC encouraged those pregnant to receive the vaccine, saying that the majority in Ohio remain unvaccinated. Vanderhoff was joined by two obstetrician/gynecologists. Dr. […]
OHIO STATE
KX News

North Dakota health officials look to inform public on the dangers of e-cigarettes

With the recent trend of teenagers vaping, some parents have become concerned with how it’s impacted their child’s health. These sweet flavored e-juices may end with nicotine addiction. Tobacco use is North Dakota’s top cause of preventable deaths. Vapes, Juuls, and mods, are all umbrella terms for E-Cigarettes. Burleigh Public Health tobacco prevention specialist, Jordyn […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy