Berrien Health Department Rescinds School Mask Order

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced more than 10 million primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Michiganders so far. The state has also administered more than 207,000 third doses to those who are eligible for boosters. So far, 68.3% of Michiganders age 16 years or older have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three vaccines, bringing the state close to its goal of 70% vaccination rate. The governor said Wednesday she thanks those who have done their part and urges those who aren’t vaccinated to do so. From January to July of this year, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98% of COVID cases, 95% of hospitalizations, and 96% of deaths. The vaccine most administered in Michigan has been Pfizer, with more than 5,967,000 doses. It’s followed by Moderna at 3.9 million doses. Closing out the list is Johnson & Johnson with 352,000 doses given in the state. You can find out more at Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO