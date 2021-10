Guitar legend Zakk Wylde recently guested on The Wikimetal Happy Hour, and during the interview he commented on the highlights of his career. Check out the chat below. Zakk: "To me, the joy is in the journey. We could barely bench 135, and then you finally get to 315, it's all the steps along the way. Just like playing guitar; when I first started, and then you are just doing your finger exercises, and then when I could finally play a lick to 'Back in Black', I was like, 'Oh my god, I can play!' That was a major breakthrough. That helps you get to where you got to go. I've always enjoyed the process of the whole thing.

