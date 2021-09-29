CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niles, MI

LaSata Holding Winter Coat Drive

wirx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Kim LaSata is once again hosting a winter coat drive for children in need. Kim’s Coat Drive asks southwest Michigan residents to drop off coats between October 1 and October 31 at sites throughout LaSata’s district. The sites are the Harding’s Friendly Market stores in Berrien Springs, Bridgman, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Coloma, Dowagiac, Niles, Three Oaks, and Three Rivers, as well as the Roger’s Foodland in St. Joseph. Kim’s Coat Drive has collected and distributed hundreds of new and gently used coats and jackets to kids across the 21st District. LaSata says she thanks all of those who have “donated and helped keep kids warm during the harsh winter months.” You can also schedule to have a coat or jacket picked up by calling her office.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
INTERNET
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in September.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders on Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact the country and global economy would face if the U.S. hits the debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
State
Michigan State
Niles, MI
Government
City
Buchanan, MI
City
Berrien Springs, MI
City
Dowagiac, MI
City
Three Rivers, MI
City
Coloma, MI
Niles, MI
Society
City
Bridgman, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Cassopolis, MI
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Lasata
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy