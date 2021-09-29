LaSata Holding Winter Coat Drive

State Senator Kim LaSata is once again hosting a winter coat drive for children in need. Kim’s Coat Drive asks southwest Michigan residents to drop off coats between October 1 and October 31 at sites throughout LaSata’s district. The sites are the Harding’s Friendly Market stores in Berrien Springs, Bridgman, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Coloma, Dowagiac, Niles, Three Oaks, and Three Rivers, as well as the Roger’s Foodland in St. Joseph. Kim’s Coat Drive has collected and distributed hundreds of new and gently used coats and jackets to kids across the 21st District. LaSata says she thanks all of those who have “donated and helped keep kids warm during the harsh winter months.” You can also schedule to have a coat or jacket picked up by calling her office.