Funko announces Metallica ﻿'Black Album'﻿-themed Pop! figures

This week’s episode of The Metallica Podcast, Epiosde #7, dives into the story of The Metallica Blacklist. The episode description is as follows:. "Not just any covers album, it's living, breathing proof of the power of every song on The Black Album — as interpreted by 53 of the most diverse artists and bands imaginable from all over the world. Guests discussing their Metallica firsts, why they chose their song and how they made it their own include Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, J Balvin, Juanes, Kamasi Washington, Andrew Watt, Mickey Guyton, Keith Morris of OFF!, and many more. Special guest Marc Reiter, a key member of Metallica's management team based at Metallica HQ, shares the charitable impetus and logistical aspects of this mammoth project."

