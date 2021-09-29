CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funko announces Metallica ﻿'Black Album'﻿-themed Pop! figures

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Diamond plaques and Grammy trophies, because Metallica‘s The Black Album has now earned the most prestigious honor there is: a Funko Pop! recreation. The toy company has announced a Black Album-themed set in its ever-popular line of adorable, big-headed vinyl figures. The collection includes period-appropriate plastic versions of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and former bassist Jason Newsted, along with a Funko replica of the record and its cover artwork.

metalinsider.net

Louder Than Life: Metallica surprise fans with full ‘Black Album’ performance; Kirk Hammett joins Judas Priest on stage for “The Green Manalishi”

Metallica surprised their fans last night (26th), during their second set at the Louder Than Life festival performing their 1991 self-titled Black album in its entirety but backwards. These legends have continued to celebrate the record’s 30th anniversary while bringing unique sets during their festival appearances. These legends started the set with “Hardwired,” followed by “The Four Horsemen,” and “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)” before going into the reverse order of the classic LP.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Mega-Popular BTS ‘Dynamite’ Funko Pop Figures Are Finally In Stock

Pop culture collectible brand Funko released a new line of collectible BTS vinyl figures for their Pop! Rocks collection back in July, which has featured music industry legends from Prince to K.I.S.S. While preorders took place over the summer, they’re finally in-stock — but selling out fast. The collection sees the members of the mega-popular Korean group — Jin, RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — reimagined as colorful 3 3/4-inch vinyl figures. Though BTS have been immortalized in Funko form before, this latest wave of Funko Pops feature designs inspired by the band’s Grammy-nominated English-language single and music video...
SHOPPING
Guitar World Magazine

Metallica perform The Black Album in its entirety at Louder Than Life festival

Metallica returned to performing for large crowds over the weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with not one but two sets at Kentucky’s Louder Than Life music festival. For their first show on Friday (September 24), the thrash heroes served up a 16-track set with...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

The Doors announce ‘Waiting for the Sun’ 50th anniversary deluxe Funko Pop

The Doors have announced that their third studio album, Waiting for the Sun, will get the deluxe Funko Pop treatment in December. Walmart is exclusively carrying the 23 inch oversized collectible packaged together in a hard case that can hang on the wall. It’s scheduled to ship around December 28th.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Travis Barker announces ﻿'House of Horrors'﻿ Halloween streaming event

Kick off your Halloween weekend with Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer has announced House of Horrors, a streaming concert event premiering Thursday, October 28. The lineup includes Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, jxdn, blackbear and iann dior. Additionally, Barker’s Blink band mate Mark Hoppus will be the event’s “special guest.”...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Limp Bizkit officially releases new “Dad Vibes” song

Prepare yourself for Limp Bizkit season. The “Break Stuff” rockers have officially released their new song, “Dad Vibes,” which they previously debuted live during their viral Lollapalooza set over the summer. You can download it now via digital outlets. In August, the Bizkit teased that they’d be soon releasing new...
MUSIC
wirx.com

New Måneskin song “MAMMAMIA” dropping next week

If you’re “Beggin'” for more Måneskin music, you won’t have to wait much longer. The Italian band, who’ve become global sensations this year following their cover of The Four Seasons‘ “Beggin'” and their original hit, “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” will release a new single called “MAMMAMIA” next Friday, October 8.
MUSIC
