Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis considers $200M in bonding for Allina project

By Kelly Busche
finance-commerce.com
 7 days ago

The city of Minneapolis next month will consider issuing up to $200 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds to Allina Health for its campus revitalization project.

finance-commerce.com

