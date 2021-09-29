State Farm program donation will help feed students in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A $25,000 State Farm donation will help feed Upshur County students in need through the Foundation for Better Schools. The State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program presented the check to the Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County Wednesday morning. The Foundation recently entered and won a top 40 spot in State Farm’s Nationwide Contest. The money will go to the ‘Go Wild Feed a Child’ Backpack Program, which sends backpacks full of food home with students in need every weekend. About half of all Upshur County students, which is about 1,800 students, rely on the program.