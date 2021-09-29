CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Two Trades Could Suffer If the U.S. Dollar Keeps Climbing From Its 2021 Peak

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC New York
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. dollar's strength could spell trouble for a few trades, market analysts say. The dollar index hit a one-year high versus rival currencies on Wednesday as investors embraced the possibility of the Federal Reserve starting to wind down some of its stimulus by the end of the year. If...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Dollar climbs as energy surge drives inflation worries

SINGAPORE (Oct 6): The dollar edged higher on Wednesday amid nervousness that surging energy prices could spur inflation and interest rate hikes, and as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for clues on the timing of Federal Reserve policy tightening. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its official cash rate...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Climb Higher in Sight of Mid-Term Speculative Peaks

The USD/ZAR is traversing near the 15.10000 mark in early trading today as it continues to knock on the door of higher values while in the midst of a bullish run. Speculators may feel anxious at the current heights and wonder if the USD/ZAR will start to suddenly change direction. However, the trend of the Forex pair has been rather strong and while reversals lower have certainly been seen, incrementally support levels do appear to be holding steady and increasing.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Interest Rate#Stocks#U S Dollar#The Federal Reserve#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Caterpillar#Fx#Bk Asset Management
investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NBC New York

Bitcoin Jumps to Nearly 5-Month High, Topping $55,000 on Wednesday

Bitcoin jumped to a nearly five-month high above $55,000 on Wednesday, extending its rally from the previous day as institutions jumped in to try to catch the wave. The cryptocurrency traded 7.6% higher at $54,873.02, according to Coin Metrics. Ether also rose 2.8% to $3,575.73. Bitcoin rose as high as...
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Digital currencies could 'reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar' says new Fed paper

Recent thinking at the Federal Reserve has positioned digital currencies as a possible challenge to the dollar's dominance. In a paper published on October 6 and entitled "The International Role of the U.S. Dollar," leaders of the Fed's international finance department did not predict any dislodging of the U.S. dollar from its privileged position in the "foreseeable future."
CURRENCIES
The Motley Fool

1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

The stock market is a fantastic tool to build long-term, life-changing wealth. And not interrupting the magic of compounding is one of the keys to becoming a successful investor. That's why even small sums of money can turn into astronomical amounts given enough time. One stock in particular, Home Depot...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Crypto's future could soon look a lot like the U.S. dollar

The dollar is entering the crypto age, and the U.S. government is poised to give its clearest signal yet on how that will happen. The guidance will come through a trio of pending reports related to public and private efforts to digitize the world's global reserve currency. First, the Federal Reserve Board will release a paper as soon as this month on the U.S. payments system that's expected to provide direction on whether the country should issue a so-called central bank digital currency. Soon after, the Fed Bank of Boston will publish long-awaited research and open-source computer code on technology that could underpin a digital dollar. Finally, the President's Working Group on Financial Markets is set to issue policy recommendations on how to regulate stablecoins, which are in effect digital dollars created by private companies.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy