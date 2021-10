BOSTON (CBS) — At the State House Thursday morning, public transit advocates came together, calling on lawmakers to provide more funding for upgrades on the MBTA and raising concerns about the safety of riders. The Transit is Essential Coalition is calling out a string of recent MBTA incidents, including the Red Line train derailment on Tuesday at Broadway Station and Sunday’s escalator malfunction at Back Bay Station, which left nine people hurt. “Injuries are rare. Incidents like Tuesday are not,” said Jerry Johnson, Executive Director of TransitMatters, at the rally on Thursday. “Unfortunately, they are thousands of canceled buses and delayed trains that...

