WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of giving his son a supply of drugs that killed him has been released on bond in Wausau. Roderick Schultz, who was charged in the death of his son back on July 6th, successfully argued for a bond reduction in his case to $20,000 which he posted earlier this month. He is now free while awaiting trial.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO