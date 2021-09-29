2021 National Night Out events around Acadiana

First responders and neighbors will be gathering for National Night Out around Acadiana on October 5.

The annual day was created to promote community safety while enhancing camaraderie between neighbors and 9-11 personnel, according to NATW.org .

They say, "Together, we are making communities safer, more caring places to live."

To spend National Night Out, here are the following locations hosting events:

Tuesday, October 5

Lafayette Parish

Sugar Mill Pond 5 PM to 7 PM - Free event , for more information .

St. Martin Parish

Cecil R. Poche Memorial Park 5 PM to 7 PM- Free event.

If you are hosting a National Night Out event and would like to share, call our newsroom at 337-236-6351.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel