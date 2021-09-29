CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

2021 National Night Out events around Acadiana

By KATC News
 7 days ago
First responders and neighbors will be gathering for National Night Out around Acadiana on October 5.

The annual day was created to promote community safety while enhancing camaraderie between neighbors and 9-11 personnel, according to NATW.org .

They say, "Together, we are making communities safer, more caring places to live."

To spend National Night Out, here are the following locations hosting events:

Tuesday, October 5

Lafayette Parish

St. Martin Parish

  • Cecil R. Poche Memorial Park 5 PM to 7 PM- Free event.

If you are hosting a National Night Out event and would like to share, call our newsroom at 337-236-6351.

