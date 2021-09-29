CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Comments On A Possible Deadshot Return

By Spencer Perry
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being absent from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad it wasn't clear if Will Smith would ever suit up again as his DC villain character Deadshot for another movie. Speaking in a new GQ "Undercover" video however, the Oscar-nominated actor confirmed reports that popped up around the time that Gunn's movie was being assembled, revealing: "Yeah, I was working and they were ready to shoot. It was a timing issue;" but also confirming that he'd be back for another adventure if asked! "They left Deadshot out, right?" Smith asked, receiving an affirmative from off camera. :So Idris is playing a different character or is he playing Deadshot? All right, cool, so I can come back."

Will Smith Expresses Interest to Play Deadshot Again

When the cast for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was announced, the most notable character that was missing is Will Smith's Deadshot. Fans have been wondering if the actor will ever reprise his role again in the DCEU. After all, when Idris Elba was cast, he was supposed to replace him in the role, but instead, he played a new character named Bloodsport which leaves an opportunity for Smith to return in the future.
'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Facebook Outage

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took advantage of yesterday's Facebook outage by teasing the film's famous undiscovered easter egg. Guardians of the Galaxy features dozens upon dozens of easter eggs that reference the wider Marvel universe but there's still one that fans haven't discovered. For years fans have been searching for the mythical final easter egg that is lodged somewhere in the film's two-hour run time. Director James Gunn has played coy regarding what the easter egg has entailed, maintaining that it's something that's just waiting to be discovered.
Idris Elba
Peter Safran
Will Smith
James Gunn
Antoine Fuqua on 'The Guilty' and Reuniting with Jake Gyllenhaal: "We Were Both Trapped"

When Antoine Fuqua saw the lengths that Jake Gyllenhaal was going to in order to play a professional boxer in their 2015 film, Southpaw, he opted to put himself through the same type of training out of solidarity. And because of their shared experience, Fuqua knew that it was only a matter of time before they reunited again. The opportunity finally presented itself in the form of Netflix's The Guilty, which is a new take on the Danish crime thriller of the same name. But just as the movie was gearing up for an abbreviated 11-day shoot last October, the...
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Explains Why This Olivia Newton-John Classic Won't Make the Soundtrack

James Gunn is known for an array of films ranging from Guardians of the Galaxy to The Suicide Squad, and one thing his projects all have in common (aside from Michael Rooker) is an epic soundtrack. Recently, the director teased that the upcoming Peacemaker series for HBO Max features his favorite soundtrack he's ever put together, but Marvel fans are hoping the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will give his past projects a run for their money. Gunn previously revealed that there's one song he'll never put in his movies, which is "Dancing in the Moonlight" by King Harvest. The director said putting that song in a Guardians movie would feel "hackneyed." In another recent Twitter post, Gunn shared another song you won't be hearing in Vol. 3.
Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we're about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who's going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star's back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service's chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world's most popular streaming service.
This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It's hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he's been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
Ben Affleck's Batman Will Reportedly Survive The Flash

Is Ben Affleck's Batman going to make it out of The Flash alive? At this stage, it's a 50/50 shot, but nobody outside the production really knows for sure. However, a new report from Geekosity is answering in the affirmative, although that's hardly a confirmation that the DCEU's canonical Dark Knight will live to possibly fight another day.
Britney Spears' Sons Are Seen in Rare Photos as They Spend Time With Dad Kevin Federline

Watch: Britney Spears Finally Free From Jamie Spears: What's Next?. The pop star's kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—made a rare social media appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The two teens, who have mostly stayed out of the public eye despite their parents' celebrity status, posed for sweet photos that were shared on Instagram.
Tony Shalhoub hits back at Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' comments

Tony Shalhoub doesn't have any issues with non-Jewish actors playing overtly Jewish roles. The Maronite Christian actor, who plays a Jewish professor in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," defended his casting when asked about recent comments by Sarah Silverman denouncing Hollywood as having a "Jewface" problem. "I always feel that we're...
Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
