Will Smith Comments On A Possible Deadshot Return
After being absent from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad it wasn't clear if Will Smith would ever suit up again as his DC villain character Deadshot for another movie. Speaking in a new GQ "Undercover" video however, the Oscar-nominated actor confirmed reports that popped up around the time that Gunn's movie was being assembled, revealing: "Yeah, I was working and they were ready to shoot. It was a timing issue;" but also confirming that he'd be back for another adventure if asked! "They left Deadshot out, right?" Smith asked, receiving an affirmative from off camera. :So Idris is playing a different character or is he playing Deadshot? All right, cool, so I can come back."comicbook.com
