Nets' Kyrie Irving could lose pay if he's unvaccinated, NBA says
Unless Nets star Kyrie Irving complies with a New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect on Sept. 13, he will not get paid for the games he misses. The NBA on Wednesday confirmed that home-team players who do not comply with the vaccine mandate in New York City, which requires at least one dose of vaccine, or the one that goes into effect in October in San Francisco, which requires residents to be fully vaccinated to enter closed premises, are subject to financial penalties for the games they miss.www.newsday.com
