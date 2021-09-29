Nets' Kyrie Irving could lose pay if he's unvaccinated, NBA says

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has yet to waver on his decision to remain unvaccinated for COVID-19 despite mounting pressure from the NBA. New York City mandates require all Nets players to be vaccinated to play at Barclays Center, and if Irving does not get the jab, the league has determined he (and every other unvaccinated player in a market with these laws) will miss out on a portion of his salary for every home game in which he does not play. The latest reporting from ESPN insiders Tim Bontemps and Bobby Marks reveals that for every game missed, a player will see a reduction in pay of 1/91.6th of their salary. For Irving, that’s around $381,000 per game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO