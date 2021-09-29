CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-breaker Ronaldo scores late winner for United in CL

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo removed his Manchester United jersey, flexed his muscular physique and soaked in the acclaim of the fans after his winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Not a bad way for the Portugal superstar to mark another record-breaking night in the Champions...

wtop.com

neworleanssun.com

Ronaldo's return for Man United creates viewership record

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): It was one of the most awaited days in World football! Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years and enjoyed a dream return to Manchester United in the Premier League on September 11. The Portuguese superstar ensured the familiar streets of Manchester continued to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Manchester United in the 95th minute to pull off an incredible victory

Manchester United have pulled off a stunning victory against a dogged Villarreal side in the UEFA Champions League, courtesy of their marquee summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored late on in the 95th minute of the match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked the second-best side for much of the game, as Villarreal missed chance after chance in the first half to go into the halftime break all square at 0-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'I didn't play well but I KNEW I'd score': Rio Ferdinand reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo texted him after netting a dramatic late winner for Manchester United... as pundit insists 'that's the belief he has and other players are feeding off it'

Rio Ferdinand has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo texted him insisting he knew he would score against Villarreal after netting a last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men went behind when Paco Alcacer stabbed home Arnaut Danjuma's cross in the second half, after a first 45 minutes in which the Spanish side were wasteful in front of goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-gasp winner to rescue ragged Manchester United against Villarreal

Man Utd fall behind after Villarreal miss succession of first-half chances. Alex Telles equalises with cracking volley teed up by Bruno Fernandes free-kick. Like two great comics, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi don’t half know how to bounce off each other. So often down the years, one of them conjures something special in the Champions League and then, the next night, the other, determined not to be upstaged, reminds you why we spend so much time arguing about who is the superior of the pair. And so it was again. Twenty-four hours after Messi had lit up the Parc des Princes with his first goal in Paris Saint-Germain colours in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, Ronaldo popped up in the 95th minute to rescue Manchester United in a game they had scarcely deserved to draw, let alone win. If football’s greatest practitioners are still playing this merry dance into their 40s, would any of us really be surprised?
UEFA
theScore

Watch: Ronaldo comes up clutch with 95th-minute winner for United

Cristiano Ronaldo just took a ton of pressure off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's shoulders. The Portuguese star delivered a 95th-minute winner for Manchester United against Villarreal on Wednesday, getting the Red Devils' Champions League campaign up and running after a surprise setback on Matchday 1. The opportunistic goal completed a vital...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Villarreal LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction to Ronaldo winner

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping his Manchester United side can overturn recent poor form with Villarreal the visitors to Old Trafford in Champions League action. The pair meet in a rematch of the Europa League final in May, a fixture decided by an elongated penalty shootout that eventually fell the Spanish club’s way after Geronimo Rulli kept out opposite number David De Gea’s spot kick. Manchester United began their Champions League campaign with a surprise defeat to Young Boys in Switzerland, a fixture in which Aaron Wan-Bissaka was dismissed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newsbrig.com

Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal: United player ratings as Ronaldo snatches dramatic injury-time winner

A last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo winner led Manchester United to a dramatic 2-1 win over Villarreal in their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named an extremely attacking lineup for this game. Nut his side struggled to find a way past a solid Villarreal defence. Instead, it was Unai Emery’s men who created the better chances, and would have been disappointed for not taking a half-time lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo earns late winner for Manchester United

The UEFA Champions League brought more group-stage heat in the second of back-to-back days with matches. After Lionel Messi headlined the action Tuesday in Paris St. Germain's win against Manchester City, the stage was set for another Wednesday of big matchups. Naturally, Messi's rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, made headlines — and...
UEFA
Reuters

Ronaldo late show gives Man United win over Villarreal

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a fortunate 2-1 Champions League Group F win over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. On the night he set the new record for the most appearances in the competition,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo to the rescue as Man Utd grab late winner against Villarreal in UCL

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded world-class David De Gea and matchwinner Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United secured a thrilling last-gasp Champions League comeback win against Villarreal. The Spanish goalkeeper had prevented the opener coming sooner with some outstanding saves to deny Villarreal, against whom he missed the crucial penalty against in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

