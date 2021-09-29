CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon is turning gadget lovers into paying beta testers

By Mary Dehart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I watched Amazon’s press event yesterday alongside my The Madison Leader Gazette colleagues, I was impressed with some of the new tech the company was introducing — but less than impressed with the way it introduced them. The deal is that, if you qualify for an “invitation,” you get the chance to buy — at a slight discount — a product that is still essentially in its beta phase. Oh, and please let Amazon know if anything goes wrong!

