Amazon is turning gadget lovers into paying beta testers
When I watched Amazon’s press event yesterday alongside my The Madison Leader Gazette colleagues, I was impressed with some of the new tech the company was introducing — but less than impressed with the way it introduced them. The deal is that, if you qualify for an “invitation,” you get the chance to buy — at a slight discount — a product that is still essentially in its beta phase. Oh, and please let Amazon know if anything goes wrong!wmleader.com
