CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

FBI Kansas City Division investigating a bank robbery

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUH1H_0cC89GHE00

The FBI Kansas City Division is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at a Bank of America on State Line Road.

The suspect was described to be a middle-aged female wearing a long blonde wig, blue face mask, Kansas City Royals baseball hat and a black zip-up blouse, according to the FBI.

At around 2:30 p.m., the suspect gave the teller a demand note. She did not show a weapon, and there were no injuries.

The suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bank Robbery#Kansas City Royals#Baseball Hat#Fbi Kansas City Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy