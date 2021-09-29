CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postal clerk writes sweet message on envelope for young man in basic training: ‘It was pretty emotional’

By Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KXMB) – An employee of the U.S. Postal Service has touched the heart of a mom whose young son is away at military training. Lisa Gafkjen’s 19-year-old son Tayder is currently in basic training for the North Dakota Army National Guard. Gafkjen said she recently received a stack of letters from Tayder, but when she looked at the envelope, she noticed someone else’s handwriting next to her son’s.

