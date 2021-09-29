CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Kirby Smart Respects Sam Pittman, Arkansas, Expects Battle on Saturday

hogville.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Kirby Smart expects his No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs to be tested by the No. 8 Razorbacks on Saturday in Athens. Both teams enter the game 4-0 which is exactly where Georgia thought it would be at this point, but Arkansas is surprising to many around the country. But Smart expected Sam Pittman to build the Arkansas program the right way. Pittman was an assistant for Smart for four years prior to coming to Arkansas.

hogville.net

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
INTERNET
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in September.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders on Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact the country and global economy would face if the U.S. hits the debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson, AR
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
City
Kirby, AR
State
Arkansas State
The Hill

At least four injured in shooting at Texas high school; suspect in custody

At least four people were injured during a shooting at a Texas high school on Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Kevin Kolbye, assistant police chief at the Arlington Police Department, told reporters during a news conference that three of the victims at Timberview High School in Arlington were taken to the hospital. The other victim suffered minor injuries, but refused treatment.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendal Briles
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Sam Pittman
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy