General Hospital (GH) Spoilers Thursday, September 30: Monica Frets, Jax’s Acceptance, Carly Attacks

On today's General Hospital recap: Jason takes Sonny to be checked out at the hospital. He says he'll talk to Diane about how to get Sonny legally declared alive. Sonny says he needs to tell Carly about Nina's involvement. Epiphany is thrilled to see Sonny, who says he's here to see Dr. Sullivan for a psych evaluation. Pif checks Sonny's vitals and the two discuss what happened with Jason's arrest and escape with Britt.

