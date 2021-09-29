General Hospital (GH) Spoilers Thursday, September 30: Monica Frets, Jax’s Acceptance, Carly Attacks
General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Thursday, September 30 reveal that Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) worries about what’s next for Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) lashes out at Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), who accepts part of the blame. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) has a run-in with Esme Prince (Avalon Kristen Pohl).celebratingthesoaps.com
Comments / 0