General Hospital (GH) Spoilers Thursday, September 30: Monica Frets, Jax’s Acceptance, Carly Attacks

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital (GH) spoilers for Thursday, September 30 reveal that Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) worries about what’s next for Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) lashes out at Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), who accepts part of the blame. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) has a run-in with Esme Prince (Avalon Kristen Pohl).

