Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

By Mitchell Willetts
Olympian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.

