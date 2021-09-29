CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Opera Veteran Michael Tylo Passes Away At 73

By Elizabeth Rose
celebratingthesoaps.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoap opera veteran Michael Tylo, who appeared on numerous soaps throughout his career, including All My Children and Guiding Light, has passed away at the age of 73. The actor’s death was announced on Tuesday by The University of Nevada where Tylo was a film professor. The cause of his death is not yet known.

