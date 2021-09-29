Georgia Couple on 50th Anniversary Trip Killed in Montana Amtrak Crash
Don Varnadoe, 74, and Margie Varnadoe, 72, were celebrating 50 years of marriage on a “dream vacation” when they were suddenly killed in the devastating Amtrak crash in Montana over the weekend. The Georgia couple were two of the three victims killed in the train derailment that injured dozens of passengers and hospitalized seven, according to the Associated Press. Federal investigators are currently looking into the incident to determine what caused the fatal crash.www.womenworking.com
