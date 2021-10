At some point in the second half of the Minnesota Vikings’ 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the jumbotron camera found Justin Jefferson dancing on the sidelines. It took him a second, but he eventually looked up to the big screen and noticed it was on him. Jefferson does what he always does when he’s in the spotlight: He kept doing his thing. At that moment, he had to have known that the Vikings had a good chance to win this game.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO