Audit: ISP not following law in processing ID for legal gun buyers

By Greg Bishop
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – An Auditor General review of the Illinois State Police’s handling of Firearm Owner’s Identification Card and Concealed Carry License applications shows ISP is not following the law. The audit was for 2018 and 2019. Even before the pandemic, there were delays in applications being processed in...

