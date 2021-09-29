The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Wednesday, September 29: Justin Squeals, Katie Is Lost Without Will

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and updates tease Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has been concerned about a friend. Katie had been trying to help Eric Forrester (John McCook). She believes that Eric is having trouble with his marriage to Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). Katie does not know that Eric has erectile dysfunction and is impotent. Eric has wanted Quinn to continue to have passion in her life. He has given Quinn and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) permission to have an intimate relationship.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO