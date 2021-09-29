CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Wednesday, September 29: Justin Squeals, Katie Is Lost Without Will

By Connie Kuykendall
celebratingthesoaps.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Wednesday, September 29, 2021, opens at the loft where Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) freak out after Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) catches them in the act. Quinn fears Justin will blab to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). If Justin doesn’t keep quiet about seeing them together, it will be a disaster. Ridge will never understand. Eric Forrester (John McCook) will be humiliated when the truth gets out.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 0

Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Finds Love With A Logan, But Not Donna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Eric Forrester (John McCook) will find love with a Logan sister. Eric’s erectile dysfunction has left him unable to be intimate with his wife Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). So he’s given her permission to continue her affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). With...
TV & VIDEOS
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Cares For Bill But Bonds With Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and updates tease Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has been concerned about a friend. Katie had been trying to help Eric Forrester (John McCook). She believes that Eric is having trouble with his marriage to Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). Katie does not know that Eric has erectile dysfunction and is impotent. Eric has wanted Quinn to continue to have passion in her life. He has given Quinn and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) permission to have an intimate relationship.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron D. Spears
Person
Heather Tom
Person
Rena Sofer
Person
John Mccook
Person
Thorsten Kaye
Person
Katherine Kelly Lang
Person
Don Diamont
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Sally Spectra’s Wedding Dress Surprise

The Young and The Restless spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a surprise gift for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) which she will get to her in an unusual way – the wedding dress she designed for Victoria! Viewers will see Sally’s wedding dress surprise in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Carly Has Murder On Her Mind, Sets A Trap For Nina?

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that a vengeful Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has murder on her mind, and will set a trap for Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) in upcoming episodes of General Hospital!. General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors – Jason Morgan Had To Pull Carly Corinthos Away From Nina...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B B#Bold
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon Sharp Returns?

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and updates reveals a former shady character is said to be coming back to LA who could cause problems in the Lope marriage. The description sounds like Hope’s father Deacon Sharp and he could cause a lot of damage. The Bold And The...
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Ashland Stole A Dead Man’s Inheritance?

The Young and The Restless (Y&R) spoilers and updates reveals Billy is continuing his investigation and has uncovered some serious information. It seems to suggest that Bobby Franco may have stolen Locke’s entire future when he took over his identity. The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Billy Abbott Digs...
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Dumbfounded, Quinn Blames Eric For Affair

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) tells Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) what he discovered. Ridge is furious that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are still sleeping together. Ridge confronts Quinn but is dumbfounded when she says Eric Forrester (John McCook) knows and allows it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria Plays Ashland, Protects Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) slammed Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). At the time, Victoria claimed it was because Nick disrespected her wishes and poked around in Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) past. However, the actress hinted that there could be another reason and Nick’s life could be in danger.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas’ Love Interest, Matthew Atkinson On Ms. Right

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is getting a new love interest. There are a few theories on who it could be and if that person would ever measure up to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Atkinson spoke about what kind of woman that Thomas actually needs in his life. Keep reading to find out what he had to say.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy