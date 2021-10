Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that much has been made about the devil’s return to Salem. First, he took possession of Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), but he really seemed to just be using Doug to get to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Now that he has possessed Marlena once more, it remains to be seen what his endgame is. Possessing Marlena may be nothing more than a means to an end. And what if that end is has to do with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

