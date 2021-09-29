Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 6,400 new cases, 298 hospitalizations
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Wednesday, Sept. 29, a total of 1,407,442 (+6,463) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 72,783 (+298) hospitalizations and 9,453 (+25) ICU admissions. A total of 6,301,661 Ohioans — 53.91% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 7,131 from the previous day.www.wowktv.com
