Public Health

More improvement as West Virginia COVID-19 numbers decline again

By Mark Curtis
WOWK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s been another day of good trends when it comes to COVID-19 in West Virginia, as most key indicators are declining. There were 1,496 new cases in the past day. The number of active cases continues to decline, with 13,334 being treated. Both indicators are about half of what they were two weeks ago. One area of growing concern is the more dangerous delta variant cases, now topping 3,353.

Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
West Virginia State
Washington State
Intelligencer

Governor Jim Justice: West Virginia in ‘Eye of the Storm’ on COVID-19

CHARLESTON — West Virginia appears to be rounding a corner in COVID-19 cases with slight decreases in hospitalizations, though deaths remain high and vaccinations remain low compared to other states. “It’s hard to sit here and say things are getting better, but you’ll see from our numbers that we have...
Jim Justice
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
WDVM 25

West Virginia State Senator opposes mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia has one of the nation’s highest rates for COVID-19 infections and is among the nation’s lowest rate for vaccinations. Despite this, some leaders in the state legislature are adamant about keeping vaccine mandates out of the state. Most states require vaccinations for polio, chicken pox, small pox and […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia governor says there’s “no chance” of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

Washington — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has publically encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, said Sunday there’s “no chance” he will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students because he believes “mandates only divide us.” “I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more. From the standpoint of mandates, I don’t believe […]
floridapolitics.com

Florida’s COVID-19 deaths declining, case numbers falling fast

Florida's total of 2,340 newly-reported deaths was still the worst in the nation. The long-awaited turn in COVID-19 fatalities from the summer surge finally has appeared in Florida, as the state recorded its first weekly decline in newly-recorded deaths since early July. Late Friday, the Florida Department of Health released...
FOX59

1,822 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,822 positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with no additional COVID-19 deaths. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.5% with a rate of 17.9% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.9% of samples tested this month, according […]
healththoroughfare.com

COVID-19: West Virginia Governor Says “We’re Gonna Lose a Bunch More People”

West Virginia is one of the American states that goes through a lot of trouble due to the COVID pandemic. The Delta variant keeps causing the surge that made the US go back to the dreadful numbers of COVID stats. For instance, the country reported over 123,000 infections and almost 2,200 deaths for yesterday (September 29), according to Worldometers.info.
CBS Miami

US Dept. Of Health: Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Continue To Decline

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19 continued to decrease Wednesday, getting closer to 8,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Numbers posted by the federal agency showed that 8,187 COVID-19 patients were in 236 reporting Florida hospitals. That was down from 8,448 on Tuesday and continued a trend in recent weeks. As a comparison, 15,177 patients were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1. Florida saw a massive surge in hospitalizations this summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports 1,000 new active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Active virus cases statewide increased a little more than a thousand between Thursday’s and Friday’s pandemic report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 16,223 active cases on Friday, up from the 15,177 active cases on Thursday. The number of active cases...
Martinsville Bulletin

Virginia Department of Health again offering free COVID-19 testing as deaths in West Piedmont Health District grow

Free COVID-19 testing by the Virginia Department of Health is back. VDH West Piedmont Health District spokesperson Nancy Bell described the VDH’s latest testing recommendations during Wednesday’s Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Zoom COVID-19 briefing. This comes as evidence of younger people dying from COVID-19 has reached the health district,...
