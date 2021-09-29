CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

FAA closes probe into July 11 Virgin Galactic launch

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wedneday said it closed its mishap investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent. The FAA said it has required Virgin Galactic to implement changes on how it communicates to the...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Virgin Galactic is cleared for next mission

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Virgin Galactic to fly its SpaceShipTwo, following an investigation into a deviation from its planned flight path during its latest test flight on July 11. The company’s spacecraft had been grounded during the investigation, which began a month after the flight. During the flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

Virgin Galactic can resume flights

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has approved Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic resumption of its flying status. The hold up was due to a review of Virgin Galactic’s most recent SpaceShipTwo flight which deviated from its agreed flight plan on July 11th. There were 6 people on board including Branson and the flight reached an altitude of 80 kms.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Virgin Galactic 'back on track' after FAA clearance, Jefferies says

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is "back on track" after receiving Federal Aviation Administration clearance late Wednesday to restart its spaceflights, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Thursday. That "lifts an overhang for (Virgin Galactic), with focus shifting to Unity 23," the company's next flight, which has been postponed. "We continue to believe that commercial space tourism will be a flourishing industry, unlocking profitability and cash flow for Virgin Galactic," the analysts said. "Near-term challenges have been timing-related, rather than changing the trajectory of the revenue profile." Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33, representing an upside of about 27% over Thursday prices. Virgin Galactic shares have gained nearly 9% so far this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kanw.com

Virgin Galactic says FAA has cleared it for further flights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic says the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it to resume launches after an investigation into why its spaceship veered off course while descending during a July flight over New Mexico with founder Richard Branson aboard. The company said Wednesday it was advised by the FAA that corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic have been accepted. It says a larger area will be designated as protected airspace to ensure there is room for a variety of possible flight trajectories. The company will also incorporate additional steps in its flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA air traffic control.
TRAFFIC
Space.com

FAA clears Virgin Galactic to start flying again

Virgin Galactic has been cleared for liftoff once more. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has wrapped up its six-week inquiry into the July 11 test flight of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity suborbital space plane, agency officials announced Wednesday (Sept. 29). The July 11 mission was a big one for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC San Diego

FAA Clears Virgin Galactic After Completing Investigation of Branson's Spaceflight, Stock Jumps 10%

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Virgin Galactic to return to flight on Wednesday after completing a mishap investigation into the spaceflight that carried Sir Richard Branson. The regulator had grounded the space tourism company's operations earlier this month, after the FAA learned that the company's spacecraft had deviated from its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
spaceexplored.com

FAA bows out of way in time for next Virgin Galactic spaceflight

Virgin Galactic was in some hot water after deviating from the original flight plan and flying outside of the approved airspace during Richard Branson’s spaceflight in July. The FAA has finished its investigation into the mishap by Virgin Galactic. In a statement to the media, the FAA stated that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Virgin Galactic cleared to fly following conclusion of FAA inquiry

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it is cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry that focused on air traffic control clearance and real-time mission notification related to the Unity 22 flight in July.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

FAA Closes Virgin Galactic Investigation, Clears SpaceShipTwo to Fly as Company’s Licensing & Compliance Officer Departs

SpaceShipTwo deviated from assigned airspace during July 11 flight test. FAA says Virgin Galactic failed to inform agency about deviation. Virgin Galactic’s licensing and compliance officer announces his departure from company. by Douglas Messier. The Federal Aviation Administration has closed an investigation into Virgin Galactic that resulted in the grounding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
q957.com

U.S. senator to ask whistleblower about Facebook role in Jan 6 attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar says she will ask a Facebook whistleblower testifying to Congress on Tuesday whether the social media company did enough to warn law enforcement about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The senator said she would also ask Frances Haugen, a former product...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KREX

William Shatner will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Captain Kirk is rocketing into space next week — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that “Star Trek” actor William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. “Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
lincolnnewsnow.com

As Congress keeps funding manufacturing of Boeing fighter jets, Navy asks industry to stop lobbying for 'aircraft we don't need'

(The Center Square) – While military leaders argue against production of new generations of aircraft, Congressional leaders are sending billions to defense contractors employing thousands in Missouri. In August, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the defense industry shouldn’t be lobbying Congress for “aircraft we don’t need,” according...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newyorkcitynews.net

Delta Airlines says no need to abide by COVID vaccine mandate

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta Airlines is the only major American airline letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel. Just days after both American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announced requirements for employees to be vaccinated, Southwest said on Monday that it would also make vaccinations compulsory for its 54,000 employees, following "a thorough review of President Biden's COVID Action Plan."
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy