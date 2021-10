Governor Newsom has signed SB 321, the Health and Safety for All Workers Act, creating the first ever guidelines for health and safety for domestic workers in California. “Domestic workers are essential workers," said Senator María Durazo (D-Los Angeles). They make it possible for hundreds of thousands of families to carry out other work, and during the pandemic they have been on the frontlines, in people's homes, putting their health at risk. They deserve safe and healthy environments to work. Thank you to Governor Newsom for standing up for this vulnerable workforce!”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO