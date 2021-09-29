CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Bryant Edward Bergstrom (Unkie Bry), 78, Saint Cloud

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant Edward Bergstrom (Unkie Bry), age 78 of Saint Cloud, MN went to be with his Lord and Savior in the early hours on Friday September 24, 2021. Bryant was born on October 23, 1942 to Edward and Naida (Johnson) Bergstrom in Minneapolis, MN. Bryant is the youngest of three children. His family resided in Renville, MN where Bryant experienced his formative years. He was a student-athlete and spent time working at the family owned and operated café in downtown Renville. After graduation from High School, he entered the United States Air Force where he was an Ariel Photographer. Upon leaving the Air Force, Bryant became an Insurance Agent and worked for Horace Mann and John Deere before founding his Independent Agency, Bergstrom Insurance Services. He created lifelong customers and friends through his business as he treated everyone like they were part of his family. Bryant was an active and participating member of the American Legion and the Lions Club and spent many weekends volunteering to ‘flip’ pancakes for the Lions breakfasts.

