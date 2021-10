Interment services will be 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Marty near Pearl Lake, MN for Raphael “Ray” R. Scheeler, age 94, who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. at the parish cemetery on Saturday. A celebration of life will follow services at the Pearl Lake Lodge in the outdoor patio area.