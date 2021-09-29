NEW: CITY AWARDS BID FOR WEST-SIDE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

JEREMY WALTNER - PUBLISHER The city of Freeman’s Westward View housing development is expected to begin taking shape soon. Meeting in special session late Monday afternoon, Sept. 27, the Freeman City Council voted 6-0 to award the bid for site prep and utility work throughout the 14-acre tract to Menning Excavating, Inc. of Mitchell. The bid came in at $506,441.80 and was the lowest of four submitted. The other three were as follows: H&W Contracting of Sioux Falls, $520,745.90 Slowey…