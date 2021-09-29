CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Contentious late penalty earns Sevilla 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 7 days ago

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) -- Ivan Rakitic scored a contentious late penalty to earn a 1-1 draw for Sevilla at Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. Rakitic sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to equalize in the 87th minute, though the home team protested furiously that the penalty shouldn't have been awarded. Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui was penalized after connecting with Erik Lamela after he cleared the ball. Referee Georgi Kabakov consulted video replays before pointing to the spot, then showed Guilavogui a second yellow card to leave the hosts with 10 men.

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Highlights and goals: Sevilla 3-1 Valencia in LaLiga Santander 2021-22

Our coverage of the match between Sevilla and Valencia of the sixth matchday of LaLiga Santander 2021-22 comes to an end. Thank you for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 3:13 PM2 hours ago. 85' Last minutes of match. The...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Wolfsburg vs Sevilla player ratings as late drama helped Sevilla salvage a point against a determined Wolfsburg

In what seemed like a promising start to the first half, it slowly became dull. The first half was full of failed attempts and half chances. Both the teams tried desperately to make a dent, but couldn’t play exciting football even for 10 minutes. Both teams did, however, come close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but their attempts were blocked before bearing any fruit. Sevilla looked like the more aggressive team of the two, but their aggression was curtailed only to action outside the box.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Ivan Rakitic rescues late point for Sevilla in Champions League clash at Wolfsburg

Sevilla travelled to Germany this evening to take on Wolfsburg at the VfL Wolfsburg Arena in the second round of their Champions League campaign. Sevilla drew their opening fixture 1-1 with Salzburg at the Sanchez-Pizjuan back home in Andalusia, while Wolfsburg drew 0-0 away at Lille. Both results set the tone for this encounter; it ended up a stalemate, a 1-1 draw.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Lamela
Person
Wout Weghorst
Person
Maximilian Arnold
Person
Diego Carlos
Person
Dodi Lukebakio
Person
Josuha Guilavogui
Telegraph

Chelsea leave it late to earn draw at home to Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League

Emma Hayes felt her Chelsea side's dramatic 3-3 draw with Wolfsburg represented a point gained after they fought back from 3-1 down in a Women’s Champions League classic at Kingsmeadow, despite a disastrous night defensively for the English side. Denmark captain Pernille Harder’s stoppage-time equaliser against her former club salvaged...
WORLD
abc7ny.com

Patryk Klimala scores late as Red Bulls earn draw with NYCFC

Patryk Klimala converted a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for the New York Red Bulls against the visiting New York City FC on Wednesday. New York was assessed the penalty kick after video review confirmed City defender Maxime Chanot got...
MLS
Yardbarker

Immobile’s Late Penalty Rescues a Point for Lazio in 1-1 Draw vs Torino

Star striker Ciro Immobile salvaged a point for Lazio with a late penalty in their 1-1 draw with Torino last night. Coach Maurizio Sarri experimented with a more defensive minded midfield in the match, leaving Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on the bench, but the risk didn’t pay off, with the Roman club struggling to impose themselves in the match.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Wolfsburg#The Champions League#Ap#Var
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fernandes misses late penalty as United loses 1-0 to Villa

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty as teammate Cristiano Ronaldo looked on in Manchester United's 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Villa defender Kortney Hause was the hero for the visitors after he flicked a header into the net off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa: Bruno Fernandes misses late penalty as Kortney Hause header seals Villa win

Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage-time penalty as Aston Villa prevented Manchester United moving top of the Premier League with a deserved 1-0 victory at Old Trafford. Just when it seemed a catalogue of missed gilt-edged chances would cost Villa a first win at Old Trafford since 2009, defender Kortney Hause broke the deadlock two minutes from time with a brilliant near-post header past a helpless David de Gea, who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed was impeded by offside striker Ollie Watkins.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Promoted Venezia draws with Torino 1-1 in Serie A

VENICE, Italy -- There was no celebration by Mattia Aramu after the first Serie A goal of his career. Aramu equalized with a penalty for promoted Venezia in a 1-1 draw with Torino, the club he grew up supporting and started his career with - thus the refusal to celebrate on Monday.
SOCCER
SkySports

Plymouth 2-1 Doncaster: Argyle earn comeback win thanks to penalty double

Two second-half penalties saw high-flying Plymouth recover from a goal down to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over bottom side Doncaster at Home Park. Jordy Hiwula gave bottom-placed Rovers the lead early in the second half, capping a swift counter-attack to fire past Mike Cooper in the Argyle goal, before Luke Jephcott levelled after Ryan Broom was fouled by Kyle Knoyle in the box.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Everton denied late winner in 1-1 draw but get deserved point

In a strong and determined performance today Everton came close to a famous win at Old Trafford but had to settle for a point in the end after a one all draw. This was another impressive effort from Everton who came into the match still missing their two international forwards Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and captain Seamus Coleman, meaning Rafa Benitez again had to put together a makeshift attack and defence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City earn late draw at Liverpool in thriller

Manchester City twice pegged back Liverpool to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday. All four goals came in a stunning second half where Kevin De Bruyne rescued a point for Pep Guardiola's side. - Insider Notebook: The latest gossip from around Europe. - Stream ESPN FC Daily...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Motherwell 2-1 Ross County: Tony Watt strikes late to earn hosts wins

Tony Watt's late Scottish Premiership winner against Ross County snatched Motherwell's "biggest three points" so far this season, says Graham Alexander. Callum Slattery's stunning early strike had seemingly put the Fir Park side on course to finish the day in the division's top three. But a Regan Charles-Cook cross evaded...
SOCCER
The Independent

Joe Ledley tells Wales youngsters ‘it’s time to step up’ in Gareth Bale’s stead

Joe Ledley has told Wales’ youngsters it is time to step up and deliver on the World Cup stage without talisman Gareth BaleSkipper Bale will miss Friday’s crunch World Cup qualifying clash with the Czech Republic in Prague and the trip to Estonia three days later because of injury.The Real Madrid forward has suffered what Wales manager Robert Page describes as a “significant hamstring tear” and could also miss the closing qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium in November.Bale was due to win his 100th cap in Prague, but former Wales midfielder Ledley believes the time has come for others to...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy