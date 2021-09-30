Marco Antonio Solis Tops Regional Mexican Airplay for First Time in More Than 20 Years

Up next for John is surgery Oct. 9 to replace his right hip. Last month, John announced further postponement of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after he injured himself in a fall this summer. The already rescheduled European tour dates, which had been pushed back to later this year because of the pandemic, will not happen until 2023. The U.S. portion is still slated to re-start in January 2022 in New Orleans.

