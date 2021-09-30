Marco Antonio Solis Tops Regional Mexican Airplay for First Time in More Than 20 Years
"Se Veía Venir" is his first leader at the radio format since "El Peor de Mis Fracasos" topped the chart for one week in 1999. Marco Antonio Solis returns to Billboard's Regional Mexican Airplay chart for the first time in over two decades as "Se Veía Venir" climbs 6-1 on the ranking dated Oct. 2. It's his first leader at the radio format since "El Peor de Mis Fracasos" topped the chart for one week on the Sept. 11, 1999-dated list.
