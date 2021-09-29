Bears’ Matt Nagy not ready to name starter vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy was confident in identifying his quarterback depth chart on Wednesday.

As for the identity of his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the visiting Detroit Lions, that’s a cloudier picture.

“As far as a QB update, I’m going to hit on a few things here, we expect both Andy (Dalton) and Justin (Fields ) out at practice in some capacity and we’ll update their status based on their participation,” Nagy said Wednesday.

“In regard to the depth chart … Andy’s the (No.) 1, Justin’s the 2 and Nick (Foles) as the 3. Starter will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture moving forward here. We’ll know more and we’ll clear that up.”

Dalton, 33, sustained a bone bruise in his knee on Sept. 19 during the Bears’ 20-17 win against one of his former teams, the Cincinnati Bengals. He sat out Chicago’s 26-6 setback to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

Fields, 22, suffered a right-hand injury during his first career start last Sunday. The Bears recorded 47 total yards (46 rushing, one passing) in 42 plays and yielded nine sacks in the loss.

Foles, 32, has yet to play since joining the Bears (1-2).

Related: NFL mock draft 2022 – Quarterbacks make NFL history

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: