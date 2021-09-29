CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Supreme Court mulls challenge to laws that blocked abortion bill vote

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
 7 days ago
Making people who want to force a statewide vote on newly passed laws wait while the Secretary of State writes a ballot title undermines the constitutional right of referendum, attorneys for an abortion-rights group argued Wednesday to the Missouri Supreme Court.

A ballot title was “not necessary for most of Missouri history,” Jessie Steffan, attorney for No Bans on Choice, said as she asked the court to toss out two laws that effectively blocked a referendum in 2019 on a new state abortion law.

Defending the two laws, representatives of Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office told the court that having a pre-circulation review of a petition, when the ballot title is written, means voters are better able to understand what they are signing.

Lawmakers can make laws regulating the right of referendum, assistant attorney general Jason Lewis argued. A petition drive in 2017 succeeded in putting a right-to-work law on the ballot , proving the laws do not undermine those rights, Lewis said.

To be successful, a referendum petition must have 5 percent of the signatures of the voters in six of the state’s eight congressional districts. The petitions must be submitted within 90 days of the adjournment of the legislative session that passed the new law.

The laws governing pre-circulation review allow up to 51 days to complete the process. That review, even if it takes all the time allotted by statute, means “there can still be enough time to get signatures for a modern-day referendum effort,” Lewis said.

The hearing Wednesday was on the state’s appeal of Cole Circuit Judge Jon Beetem’s December ruling that declared the review to be unconstitutional.

Testimony in the trial showed that vendors who provide signature-gathering services estimated a petition drive could be completed in as little as five weeks if a campaign is willing to spend $3 million or more on the effort.

The judges on Wednesday seemed skeptical of the arguments from both sides.

Judge Patricia Breckenridge pressed Lewis on where the line was between an acceptable hurdle for petitioners and one that unconstitutionally undermines the right of referendum.

“As long as someone with millions of dollars can overcome the regulation, that is where we ought to draw the line?” she asked.

And Judge W. Brent Powell, when Steffan argued that the delay before petitioners can gather signatures is unconstitutional in all situations, said he’s having difficulty seeing her point.

The right to work petition went through the review and signatures were being gathered before lawmakers adjourned because the bill was passed early in the legislative session.

“What happens if a bill is passed in January?” Powell said. “What I am struggling with is why you are stuck on half of 90 days.”

The case before the court was filed after lower courts found, in a separate case, that Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft had improperly rejected a referendum petition on a strict new abortion law passed in 2019.

Ashcroft rejected the petition because one section of the bill was already in effect and a referendum cannot be held on laws already in place. By the time the courts reversed his decision, so little time remained in the 90-day window that the effort was abandoned.

Under the 2019 law, physicians who perform abortions after the eight-week gestational period could face five to 15 years in prison. Women who terminate their pregnancies would not be prosecuted.

The law also penalizes abortions sought solely because of a prenatal diagnosis, test, or screening indicating Down Syndrome or the potential of Down Syndrome in the pregnancy. Anyone participating in the abortion would be subject to civil penalties, including a loss of professional licenses.

The law has not been enforced because it was challenged by Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood, based in St. Louis, which operates the state’s sole remaining abortion clinic. U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs issued a preliminary injunction one day before it was to take effect. The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week heard arguments on an appeal of Sachs’ order.

In the arguments Wednesday, Steffan tried to keep the court focused on the history of the referendum process. From the time it was added to the constitution in 1908 until 1997, no ballot title was required to begin gathering signatures.

Along with writing a title, the review process includes a 15-day comment period, determines whether the petition is in the proper form and requires the State Auditor’s office to issue an estimate of the fiscal impact of the proposal.

Requiring the review is an unreasonable burden on the right of referendum, Steffan said.

“A ballot title is not necessary for a petition,” she said, because the text of the law at question is printed on the petition. “At the ballot box, all the voter has is the ballot summary.”

In his arguments, Lewis said the court didn’t need to look at the constitutional questions to overrule Beetem.

The plaintiffs, which also includes the ACLU of Missouri, are the same as the ones who sued Ashcroft in 2019 over his decision to reject the referendum petition, Lewis said. They are trying to raise issues that should have been raised in that case and by law are barred from doing so again.

“These are claims that could have been raised and should have been raised,” Lewis said.

The post Missouri Supreme Court mulls challenge to laws that blocked abortion bill vote appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments over a 2015 law to cap revenue from court fines

Should Missouri legislators have singled out St. Louis County in a 2015 court-reform law that capped the amount of revenue its 90 municipalities could raise in court fines and fees? That was the question before the Missouri Supreme Court Wednesday, the latest twist in litigation over a 2015 law that limits the amount of revenue […] The post Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments over a 2015 law to cap revenue from court fines appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Supreme Court Hears Case Involving Ashcroft’s Handling of Effort to Overturn Abortion Ban

The Missouri Supreme Court is considering a case involving Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s handling of an attempt to overturn an 8-week abortion ban. The case follows a Cole County Circuit Court ruling that Ashcroft unconstitutionally delayed the American Civil Liberties Union’s collection of signatures in 2019. The Supreme Court is considering whether the Missouri Constitution guarantees a 90-day period to gather referendum signatures. Jessie Steffan, an attorney for the ACLU, says the state’s ballot summary requirements prohibit the collection of signatures until after the secretary of state has certified the ballot title – delaying the collection of signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ktvo.com

Missouri abortion law leads to court battle over referendums

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri law banning most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy has led to a legal battle over the state's referendum process that has gone all the way to the state Supreme Court. Judges heard arguments Wednesday on whether the people's right to overturn laws passed...
MISSOURI STATE
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

‘There Have Been Threats Against Me’: Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Missouri Independent

ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

