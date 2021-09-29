CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Obituary for Thomas A. Hagen

Cover picture for the articleThomas A. Hagen, 82, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 with his beloved wife Ann of 55 years by his side at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Proctor, MN. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. Rev. Andrew Belt will officiate. A visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday and from 1:00 pm on Thursday until service time, all at Rembs Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Joachim Cemetery, Pittsville, at a later date.

