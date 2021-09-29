South Wood County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Hope

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Hi my name is Hope. I was found as a stray and brought to SWCHS. When a vet took a look at me he said I was on the older side, so I am a senior lady. I do have some hip issues, so I am on some joint and pain meds to help me! While staff don’t know most of my history, they have found out I am quite the little love bug. Outside of my kennel I do love to run around and love scratches. I also get really excited for car rides! I am very shut down inside the shelter so a quiet home environment would be great for me to decompress and really show my true colors! If interested please fill out an application!