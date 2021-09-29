CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

Cover picture for the articleA drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.

Victim identified after police find body parts during drug bust

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the woman whose remains were found during a drug bust Wednesday morning. While executing a warrant on the 1800 block of Bashan Dr., authorities say they found the remains of 32-year old Allyson Lorenz. Police did not give any circumstances surrounding Lorenz’s death but did classify the discovery […]
COLUMBUS, OH
