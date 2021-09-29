NC deputy held at gunpoint in Cook Out drive-thru line, the Sheriff’s Office says

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy went through a drive-thru line Wednesday morning, but rather then getting a beverage to quench her thirst, she got a gun pointed at her. At about 3:15 a.m., Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputy A. D. Weaver went by the Cook Out on East Innes Street in Salisbury to buy a drink. As Weaver approached the restaurant, a person told her about two men who were passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru line.