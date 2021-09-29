CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Largest U.S. Homebuilders Miss Delivery Projections Due To Materials 'Traffic Jam'

By Matthew Rothstein, Bisnow East Coast
Bisnow
Bisnow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The combined issues of supply chain delays and labor shortages continue to wreak havoc on residential construction. Lennar Corp., the second-largest homebuilder in the U.S. by volume, missed its lowest projections for home deliveries in the third quarter, while the largest, D.R. Horton, was forced to adjust its projections for the fourth quarter downward by about 2,000 homes, Construction Dive reports. But demand for houses has remained high enough for the two companies to raise prices and achieve year-over-year revenue gains well into the double digits.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Walmart Charters Its Own Cargo Ships to Skirt Port Traffic Jams

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Before Covid, it was rare to see more than one ship lined up at America's biggest port complex, the Los Angeles and Long Beach terminal. As of today, there are over 60 of them, filled with billions worth of toys, furniture, and home electronics. The traffic's almost as nightmarish as the I-405.
INDUSTRY
Bisnow

Apartment Demand Hits All-Time Highs, With Construction Ramping Up To Match

Demand for apartments across the U.S. has never been higher, and the supply side is failing to keep up despite its best efforts. Absorption of multifamily units jumped by more than 255,000 in the third quarter, according to data from property management and analytics platform RealPage. That represents the largest figure for a single quarter in records that reach back to the early 1990s and comes just as the annual demand volume of over 597,000 is miles past what has previously been recorded — more than 200,000 above its most recent peak in Q3 of 2018.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homebuilder#U S#Traffic Jam#Lennar Corp#Construction Dive#Lennar Co
RideApart

Mitas Increases Prices Of Tires Due To Raw Materials Shortages

With 2021 nearly coming to a close, we’re fast approaching the second anniversary of when the world stood still due to this god-forsaken virus nobody in the world was prepared for. I don’t know about you, but I’m only just beginning to come to terms with 2020, and 2022 is just around the corner. There is a glimmer of hope, though, as the world is slowly getting back on its feet, and the economy is gradually getting back up and running.
INDUSTRY
Bisnow

UK Regional Investment Rockets 22% As It Rides The Warehouse Wave

The stampede into warehouse real estate has pushed UK regional property investment volumes up to £27.7B ($37.6B) in the first three quarters of 2021, a 22% hike on the average January-to-September period in the five years before the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to 2020, this year's transaction volume is up nearly...
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

BBX Capital Real Estate Launches Industrial Division

Florida's industrial market will get a little more competitive with a new player. BBX Capital Real Estate has launched a new division, BBX Industrial, it announced Tuesday. The firm will focus on identifying infill speculative and industrial build-to-suit opportunities in Florida and in other key logistics markets as opportunities arise.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
reviewjournal.com

Texas homebuilder pushes ahead with Las Vegas project plans

A Texas homebuilding giant has pushed ahead with plans to acquire more than 15 acres in the southwest Las Vegas Valley from a so-called land banker. Developer D.R. Horton executed its option ahead of schedule to acquire 175 homesites from land investment firm Walton. It plans to build townhomes and single-family houses at the site off Buffalo Drive just north of Blue Diamond Road, according to a news release.
TEXAS STATE
Bisnow

NYC Office Leasing Jumps But Availability Still At Record Levels

Manhattan's had its best quarter since the coronavirus pandemic began over the summer, but the activity spike failed to make a dent in the borough's elevated vacancy. Manhattan office availability is now sitting at 18.4%, according to a Savills report released Monday, well above the market’s five-year average at 10.8% before the crisis.
MANHATTAN, NY
Rochester Business Journal

Increase in material costs affecting local construction projects

An increase in the price of building materials is having an impact on local construction and development projects, but the price hikes are not stopping work from getting done. Peter Muench, vice president of preconstruction services at LeChase Construction Services LLC, says the situation requires the firm to be adaptable and flexible. “It makes pre-planning even more critical,” he says. LeChase connects with manufacturers and suppliers to ...
CONSTRUCTION
insideevs.com

As Demand Soars, Tesla Launches Largest Delivery Center In Asia

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
roselawgroupreporter.com

Shortages have created a ‘traffic jam’ in construction: Lennar

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Lennar.) Lennar Co-CEO Jon Jaffe said Monday the entire homebuilding industry is facing labor constraints and shortages — particularly of “engineered wood, windows, garage doors, paint and vinyl siding” — that were limiting the company’s ability to keep up with real estate demand. “They [shortages]...
CONSTRUCTION
reviewjournal.com

Luxury homebuilder unveils new mountainside project in Henderson

After launching Vu, Vu Estates and Vu Pointe, luxury homebuilder J. Christopher Stuhmer has unveiled another project with, as the name implies, sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley. His firm, Christopher Homes, announced plans this month for SkyVu, a 102-lot mountainside housing tract in MacDonald Highlands. Homes will span...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bisnow

Record Number Of Commercial Spaces Converted Into Apartments This Year

Commercial space is being converted to multifamily residential space at a record pace nationwide, according to a new report by RentCafé. By the end of 2021, about 20,100 units that were previously nonresidential will have become apartments this year, the report notes, roughly twice as many commercial-to-residential conversions as in 2020 and 2019 combined.
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

Canary Wharf Seeks Investment Partner For Giant BTR Development

Canary Wharf Group is looking for an investment partner for a BTR and affordable housing scheme that will comprise more than 1,600 homes, as rented residential plays an ever-larger part in the strategy of one of London’s largest property owners. Accounts for the six months to 30 June reveal that...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Top of the List: Largest Completed Construction Projects in the Triad

This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's largest completed construction projects. Projects had to be completed in the Triad between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Here are the top five:. Asheboro bypass. Nido and Marianna Qubein Arena & Conference Center. River Landing campus expansion. Granite Mill. Lewisville...
CONSTRUCTION
Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
649
Followers
3K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy