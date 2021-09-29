Largest U.S. Homebuilders Miss Delivery Projections Due To Materials 'Traffic Jam'
The combined issues of supply chain delays and labor shortages continue to wreak havoc on residential construction. Lennar Corp., the second-largest homebuilder in the U.S. by volume, missed its lowest projections for home deliveries in the third quarter, while the largest, D.R. Horton, was forced to adjust its projections for the fourth quarter downward by about 2,000 homes, Construction Dive reports. But demand for houses has remained high enough for the two companies to raise prices and achieve year-over-year revenue gains well into the double digits.www.bisnow.com
