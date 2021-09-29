Largest U.S. Homebuilders Miss Delivery Projections Due To Materials 'Traffic Jam'

Demand for apartments across the U.S. has never been higher, and the supply side is failing to keep up despite its best efforts. Absorption of multifamily units jumped by more than 255,000 in the third quarter, according to data from property management and analytics platform RealPage. That represents the largest figure for a single quarter in records that reach back to the early 1990s and comes just as the annual demand volume of over 597,000 is miles past what has previously been recorded — more than 200,000 above its most recent peak in Q3 of 2018.

REAL ESTATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO