Know The Enemy: Michigan Will Attempt To Right Some Wrongs In Madison

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 7 days ago

Michigan has looked dominant on the ground at times and downright inept through the air at others. This weekend against Wisconsin, Michigan will have to find some balance because the Badgers simply don't give up yards on the ground.

Through three games, Wisconsin has given up just 68 yards rushing — total. Michigan is currently No. 4 in the country at running the ball. Something's got to give.

As things currently stand, No. 14 Michigan (4-0) is a 2.5-point underdog vs. Wisconsin. As Michigan fans know, Jim Harbaugh is currently 0fer as a road underdog. If he can change that on Saturday, the Wolverines will really be off and running with nothing but winnable games left on its schedule.

Jon McNamara is the publisher of Badger Blitz making him an expert on what the Badgers are all about. He's been covering Wisconsin for years and has observed Paul Chryst's consistent program season after season after season. Now, the Badgers are down a bit and trying to figure some things out and this is how McNamara sees it all going.

Team Strength

Defense

Jim Leonhard’s defensive unit, without question, is the strength of this team. Wisconsin is particularly strong at inside linebacker with returning starters Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn, both of whom could be all-conference players for the Badgers in 2021. Wisconsin is currently second in the country in total defense (210.3) and first in rushing defense (23.0). If Michigan is going to move the ball, it will likely have to be through the air.

Team Weakness

Quarterback Play

Graham Mertz has has not played well for Wisconsin through three games this season. He has completed roughly 57% of his passes for 566 yards and one touchdown. The third-year player has six interceptions on the season and a handful of miscues in the red zone as well. Next on the depth chart is Chase Wolf, who could see time against the Wolverines if Mertz continues to struggle.

Three Players To Know

RB Chez Mellusi, No. 6

The Clemson transfer has received the bulk of the carries for Wisconsin this season and is currently atop the depth chart. He leads the Badgers in attempts (69) and yards (336).

DT Keeanu Benton, No. 95

The former three-star prospect likely has the highest ceiling in terms of NFL talent on the current Wisconsin defensive line.

TE Jake Ferguson, No. 84

If Mertz is going to correct some of shortcomings this season, Ferguson will likely need to be a major factor. The fifth-year player has just 80 receiving yards on the year.

Game Prediction

Michigan 17, Wisconsin 10

