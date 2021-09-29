Lakers News: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Rave About Competitive First Practice

Davis is expected to start at center for the Lakers this season, Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic report. As part of a far-ranging report on the Lakers' offseason, the story reveals that Davis has apparently embraced the possibility of spending more time at center -- something he's resisted in the past. With Russell Westbrook on board, it's hard to argue against starting Davis at the five, where he can serve as the primary rim protector while also spacing the floor on the other end. The expected starting lineup of Davis, LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Russell Westbrook would give the Lakers four floor spacers around Westbrook, who still attacks the rim at an elite level but is one of the league's least-efficient three-point shooters. Ultimately, Davis will likely bounce back and forth between power forward and center, but the fact that he's finally willing to embrace the challenge has to be viewed as a positive for the Lakers.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO