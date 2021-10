It is easy to know by now why Chelsea were prepared to spend their entire summer budget on Federico Chiesa rather than Romelu Lukaku. It’s just a lot harder to say just how high the 23-year-old can go, or where he will end up. One thing is certain. Juventus won’t be giving up their new star easily. He is their future, although it’s quite a present too.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO